Rock Ridge Schools Approves Merger of Virginia/MIB and Eveleth-Gilbert Hockey Programs for 2021-22 Season

The Rock Ridge Wolverines will now hit the ice this upcoming season.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – In March, the Virginia/MIB boys hockey team took the ice at the Miners Memorial Building for the last time, battling longtime rivals Eveleth-Gilbert in the section 7A quarterfinals. The two were supposed to play as separate teams this season then consolidate in 2022, but sometimes things happen sooner rather than later.

The Rock Ridge School Board voted Monday night and approved the merger of the Virginia/MIB and Eveleth-Gilbert hockey teams for the 2021-22 season, which is one year ahead of schedule.

Now, two of the oldest rivals in the state will become one powerhouse, as the Rock Ridge Wolverines will hit the ice this upcoming season.

Last year, the new school announced the logo and colors for the Wolverines, and this is just the next step in these two schools combining their athletic programs into Rock Ridge.