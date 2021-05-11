St. Louis County Public Health Prepares to Vaccinate Teens Aged 12-15

Vaccinations Would Begin Once the ACIP Votes to Move Forward with Pfizer Vaccinations for Teens Aged 12-15

DULUTH, Minn. – The FDA now says the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on the testing of 2,000 volunteers.

Shots could begin soon once a federal vaccine panel issues recommendations for using the vaccine in that age bracket.

St. Louis County Public Health is already planning.

Officials with the county say they’re looking to begin vaccination clinics in schools as soon as next week.

This plan would be given the green light after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meets Wednesday afternoon to vote on the emergency use in teens aged 12-15.

“Have a conversation with your child’s provider. Ask them any questions they may have concerning safety, anything. That’s why we encourage people to have a medical home and have that relationship with a provider they trust so they can have those open conversations,” said Katie Albert with St. Louis County Public Health.

If vaccinations for teens aged 12-15 begin in schools next week, students would receive their second dose before school is out for the summer.

In St. Louis County, 60 percent of people aged 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.