St. Scholastica Track and Field Reflects on Last UMAC Meet

The Saints outdoor programs combined for 17 UMAC titles.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica outdoor track and field teams closed out their time in the UMAC in a big way, with the men winning the championship and the women finishing as runner-ups.

But after 17 combined conference titles, it’s bittersweet for the Saints knowing they’ve raced their last UMAC race.

“This was my 17th year, not all as the head coach of course, but we’ve been in the UMAC the whole time and it was a little strange even still to think that was it, that was the last one. And even just going to Morris. It didn’t seem like it was really happening but at the same time, I knew it was happening, I knew that was it,” head coach Todd Bouchie said.

The Saints will now prepare to send some members to the Eagle Open at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse this weekend.