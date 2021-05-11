St. Scholastica’s Steger, Bouchie Take Home Top UMAC Honors

Steger becomes the second-straight Saint to be named Track Athlete of the Meet at the UMAC Championship, while Todd Bouchie was named Coach of the Year.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – After winning the 2021 UMAC Outdoor Track and Field Men’s Championship, two members of the Saints took home major awards.

Ryan Steger was named Track Athlete of the Meet at the UMAC Championship after finishing as the meet’s second-highest individual scorer. Steger won the 400-meter and 800-meter, while also being part of the winning 4×400 and 4×800 meter relays.

Steger becomes the second-straight Saint to win this honor.

Todd Bouchie was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Saints to their first UMAC Outdoor Championship since 2015. This is his fifth overall Coach of the Year selection.

Samuel Eben Ebai, Malcolm Lumsden, Frank Cerar, Matthew Stuber, Jericho Peterson, John Schwinghamer, Calvin Boone, Lars DeWall, Easton Foss, Alex Seiler, Isaac Kobienia, Christopher Jacklen and Joe Lynch join Steger as St. Scholastica UMAC All-Conference selections. Ethan Westimayer, Earl Foster, Nate Huji and Andrew Grabarkewitz made UMAC All-Conference from UWS.