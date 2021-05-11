St. Thomas Snaps St. Scholastica Baseball’s Win Streak

Bryce Huffman had the only multi-hit game for the Saints, while Jake Schelonka drove in two runs.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Thomas baseball team came into Duluth and snapped St. Scholastica’s eight-game winning streak, getting the 5-2 and 1-0 wins to sweep the nonconference doubleheader.

In the first game, the Saints struck first, scoring two runs in the first inning, but couldn’t get much going after. Bryce Huffman had the only multi-hit game for the Saints, while Jake Schelonka drove in two runs.

In the second game, the Saints had just four hits and couldn’t get a run across. T.J. Martin gave up just one run on two hits over seven innings in the loss.

St. Scholastica falls to 17-7 on the season and will wrap up the regular season on Wednesday hosting Hamline. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.