Wisconsin-Superior’s LeAnn Torgerson Takes Home Top UMAC Honor

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Wisconsin-Superior senior LeAnn Torgerson was named the Female Track Athlete of the Meet for the 2021 UMAC Outdoor Championships.

Torgerson was the top scorer of the meet, winning the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash, and also came in third in long jump. The Two Harbors native is the first female from UWS to be named Track Athlete of the Meet since 2017, and is just the third Yellowjacket to win a major UMAC Outdoor award.

Joining Torgerson from UWS on the UMAC All-Conference squad is Nanako Hara and Kasha Hughlett. St. Scholastica’s Lilianne Tapper, Lexi Erickson, Daya Davidson, Melissa Geisenhof, Anna Becker, Annika Voss and Megan Bechthold also made UMAC All-Conference.