Bell to Centralize With Canadian National Team in Calgary

Bell will play with Team Canada during the 2021-22 season in a lead up to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD defenseman Ashton Bell will centralize in Calgary with the Canadian National Women’s Team for the 2021-22 season. This means Bell will play with Team Canada during the season in a lead up to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The UMD captain is coming off of an All-American season, tallying 14 points. Bell said she does plan to return to UMD in 2022-23 for her fifth season.

Bell joins former Bulldog Jocelyne Larocque on the team. The players will head to Calgary in July to prepare for the IIHF Women’s World Championships in August. Canada’s final roster for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be released in December.