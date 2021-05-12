Deal for Nurses at Vitta Pizza

DULUTH, Minn.– During Nurse Appreciation Week, one canal park business wants to show its support to the frontline workers.

Vitta Pizza offered their Margherita Pizzas for just $6 to local nurses today. All they needed to do was show their hospital ID badge to get the special. After offering a special for teachers earlier this month, those at Vitta Pizza say nurses play a vital role in healthcare and offering these specials are just a small way to show their support.

“It’s all about giving back for us. they give so much to us,” said supervisor Chris Stingle. “They give us health and so the least we could do for them is make them a pizza once in a while.”

The pizza special for nurses was for today only.