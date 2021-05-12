Duluth East Baseball Rolls Past Duluth Denfeld

Joe Vos went 2-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBI while also recording 10 strikeouts on the mound.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a crosstown showdown, Duluth East got the best of Duluth Denfeld, earning the 11-1 win on Wednesday night.

Joe Vos went 2-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBI while also recording 10 strikeouts on the mound. Bo Brown, Ryan Carlson and Beau Sward each finished with 2 RBI while Ethan Cole came around to score three times.

Duluth East improves to 5-5 on the season and will play at Brainerd on Friday while Duluth Denfeld drops to 3-9 on the year. The Hunters will be back in action on Friday at Anoka.