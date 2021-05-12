Duluth Experiencing a Camping Supplies Shortage

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s getting warmer outside and people want to get out and enjoy it, but some outdoor stores are having trouble keeping up with the demand.

Frost River in Duluth has experienced the frustrations of keeping up with the current high demand of camping supplies, especially canoe paddles, as more people are wanting to get rid of cabin fever.

The staff say they are happy to see the need for outdoor and camping gear grow, but it has caused some issues for them, “we are trying to expand, like were actually trying to develop our product line too with other camping gear and its been tough to get it in,” Matt Prois, the Retail Coordinator at Frost River said.

With so many back orders and wait lists, Frost River continues to struggle with keeping things stocked as they ask their customers to remain patient.