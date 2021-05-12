Duluth Public Library Hosting Annual Bookmark Competition

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Public Library is holding its annual bookmark contest, and submissions are wanted.

The library wants children to submit their bookmark designs to encourage reading, art and creativity together.

The staff will pick six winners and print them out to distribute during the summer.

“We want kids to feel connected with the library, so any way that we can do that is important so if they can come in and see that their bookmark was printed and we’re handing it out, I mean how exciting,” said Heidi Harrison, the Senior Library Technician in Youth Services.

Stop by to pick up your submission forms at the Duluth Public Library or go online to print it off at home. You can submit my emailing, mailing or dropping it off, but the last day to turn them in will be May 31.