Essentia Health to Begin Vaccinating Children Aged 12-15

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health says it will soon begin vaccinating 12-15-year-olds with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

This follows the announcement on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration cleared the expanded use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine citing evidence that the shot worked well in that age range.

Essentia Health officials say shots are expected to begin Thursday following guidance from the CDC.

Availability of the Pfizer vaccine for those between the ages of 12-15 is dependent upon supply at the available vaccination sites.

“The authorization process has been stringent with the FDA reviewing the data from Pfizer since April 9,” said Dr. Sharnell Valentine, a pediatrician at Essentia Health. “This vaccine is highly effective and side effects are well tolerated and generally what was observed with people aged 16-25.”

In anticipation of increased demand, Essentia Health says the Miller Hill Mall vaccination site has increased availability and will now be open from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday next week in addition to the regular hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Many of Essentia’s vaccination sites allow for walk-ins otherwise patients and non-patients can make an appointment through the MayChart portal or by calling 218-855-8271.

For more Essentia Health vaccine information, click here.