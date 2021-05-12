Gov. Evers Encourages Wisconsin Residents to Get Vaccinated

MADISON, Wis.-Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is continuing to encourage the state’s residents to get vaccinated as two million have received the full dose so far.

State leaders have said their goal is to have 80 percent of the population immunized which is about 3.7 million people.

Evers said today that the more people that get vaccinated, the easier it will be for residents to enjoy summer activities, adding people shouldn’t hesitate to get it.

“And these COVID vaccines have undergone and will continue to undergo, the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history, so if you’ve been wanting to get your COVID-19 vaccine, it’s a great time to do it,” he said.

If you would like to get vaccinated, you can sign up here.