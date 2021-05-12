Harbortown Rotary Helps Clean Up Vandalized GND Park

Members of the club say, they are always looking for different ways to have a positive impact on the community.

DULUTH, Minn. — Volunteers came together this morning to help clean up the Gary-New Duluth Recreational Area after it was vandalized almost a month ago.

Several members of the Harbortown Rotary Club stopped by Memorial Park in Gary-New Duluth to help clean up the grounds, fill holes in the dog park and also install a new backboard on the basketball court that was shattered during a vandalism incident in mid-April.

“Once we got a hold of this we said, let’s adopt this and make this our focus too for awhile,” Harbortown Rotary Club Volunteer, Scott Soderberg says.

There are five other rotary clubs in the Twin Ports.

Harbortown rotary currently has over sixty members, but is always looking for more volunteers.

