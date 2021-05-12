Leadership Duluth Excited to Return to In-Person Sessions

DULUTH, Minn.– A local leadership program is happy to be back to meeting in-person this week. Leadership Duluth, which is a development and networking program for emerging leaders in the community, went on their first in-person session since last October during a class at the Underground Theater at The Depot.

We spoke to Director, Martha Bremer, earlier today to talk about what makes the group so special, “the excitement with the class to be back together again, it just, you can feel the energy, I think one of the benefits of the program is really getting to meet people from all different industries and develop those relationships is really hard over zoom,” Bremer said.

This years program ends in June, but leadership Duluth is accepting applicants for next year through June 28th. If you are interested in applying, click here.