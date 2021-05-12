Morgan Friday, Trio of Yellowjackets Take Home Top UMAC Women’s Awards

Morgan Friday was named Offensive Player of the Year, Morgan Philliber was named Defensive Player of the Year, Lindrey Schendel took home Rookie of the Year and Allison DeGroot was named Coach of the Year.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Scholastica’s Morgan Friday was once again named the UMAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Friday led the conference with 27 goals and also recorded eight assists. She led all of DIII in points per game and goals per game.

This is Friday’s third Offensive Player of the Year honor and fourth major UMAC award.

A trio of Yellowjackets also took home UMAC awards, as goalkeeper Morgan Philliber was named Defensive Player of the Year, Lindrey Schendel took home Rookie of the Year and Allison DeGroot was named Coach of the Year.

Philliber posted a 1.00 goals against average, the second-best in the conference. She also recorded five shutouts and had 37 saves. Philliber is the first Yellowjacket in program history to be named UMAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Schendel scored a goal and an assist during her first season, racking up 29 total shots. She’s the first Yellowjacket in program history to earn UMAC Rookie of the Year.

DeGroot earned her second Coach of the Year honor after earning it in 2019. She led the Yellowjackets to a 7-3 overall record, 6-2 in UMAC play and back to the UMAC Championship game for just the second time in program history.

Joining Schendel and Philliber as Yellowjackets on the All-UMAC Teams are Annah Schussman, Niya Wilson and Allison Alessi. The Saints selections were Friday, Hunter Zamzow, Mara Roberts, Kaiya Quam, Karissa Beaston, Elisa Galyen and Mckenzie Nelson.