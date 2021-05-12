Registration Now Open For Animal Allies Summer Camps

Camps Begin in Early June and Run Through August

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is preparing to host youngsters from all across the Northland for a new series of summer camps this year.

The first camps begin in early June, and will follow current safety protocols and guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Camps range from puppy and kitten camps, to helping animals, and art camp.

Camp cost ranges from $75 – $200 dollars.

Click here for more information and to register your child today.