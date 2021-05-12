St. Scholastica Softball Refreshed Heading Into UMAC Tournament

The UMAC tournament gets started on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Kenwood Fields.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMAC softball tournament begins on Thursday and St. Scholastica is ready to make another deep run. The Saints captured their 21st regular season title and will host the action this week.

CSS leads the UMAC in most batting and pitching categories and are second in fielding percentages. The Saints did drop their final two regular season nonconference games, but have spent the past week going back to the basics and getting refreshed and recharged.

“We went into this practice and were like, hey, we’ve got to get better, we want to be coming out for the wins again so we’ve been taking it very seriously like going in, getting a bunch of reps in hitting and simple defense and getting more reps and getting more comfortable and gaining that confidence back,” junior pitcher Olivia Howe said.

“We knew that we weren’t operating on all cylinders. I think a lot of it had to do with our fatigue level; a lot of games in a row in about a two week period, it felt like all we were doing was playing. We got back to work with practices this week and they’re refreshed and ready to go,” head coach Rilee Dawson added.

CSS went 15-1 in UMAC play this year and are looking for their 15th tournament title. But they know it won’t be easy as they’ve seen the conference get more competitive each year.

“We don’t want to underestimate any of them so it makes it pretty exciting because there is no oh wait until you get to this team. Every team you’re like we’ve got to beat this one, we’ve got to show up, we’ve got to play our best for every single team. We’re the team with the target on our back now that they’re wanting to beat,” Howe said.

“Over the past I’d say probably five to six years, the UMAC has gotten better as a conference. We used to show up to the tournament and know that it would be fairly easy games for us and now we go into it knowing that anybody can bring their best game and it’s going to be a competition for us,” Dawson added.

