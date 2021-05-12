Update: Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Located in Virginia

UPDATE: Authorities say the Virginia Police Department, Minnesota BCA, and the Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office located Malevich in a room at the Quality Inn Suites in Virginia around 9:08 a.m.

Malevich is being held on second-degree murder charges at the Saint Louis County Virginia Jail.

The MN BCA and the Virginia Police Department are actively investigating the homicide.

UPDATE: At 9:28 a.m. Wednesday the Virginia Police Department said they located Malevich in the Virginia area.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Virginia police say they are searching for a man they believe is responsible for fatally stabbing a female in his apartment early Wednesday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call around 2:19 a.m. from a male saying he had stabbed someone in his apartment located at 104 5th Street South and that the individual might be dead.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a female victim who had multiple stab wounds to the head and neck.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the caller fled the area before officers arrived at the apartment.

According to reports, the alleged suspect in the stabbing is 40-year-old Derek Edward Malevich who police are now trying to locate.

Police say they do not believe Malevich is an ongoing threat to the public and ask that you use caution if you see him and not approach him.

Anyone with information about Malevich’s whereabouts or any information related to the incident is asked to call 911 immediately.