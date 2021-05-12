UMD Softball Team Riding Hot Streak Into NSIC Tournament

UMD and Concordia-St. Paul will face off Thursday in Rochester in the first round. First pitch is set for noon.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been a bit of a roller coaster of a season for the UMD softball team. But after a bit of a bumpy start, this Bulldogs squad mixed with veterans and 11 freshmen have found its groove and are playing their best softball heading into the conference tournament.

And that’s big for the Bulldogs who will face Concordia-St. Paul in the first round. The Golden Bears won three of four this season including the season opener. But the Bulldogs feel they’ve grown a lot since then.

“A lot of us were just excited to be back playing after a year and a half off and then we just didn’t play UMD softball. We had a really rough weekend but here we are now on a hot streak.

When we played the first time way back in the beginning of February, we were just trying to figure each other out,” senior catcher Jessica Bren said.

“Now, I don’t really feel like we have freshmen anymore. They’ve come a long way, they’ve matured. We’ve really kind of dialed in what we feel is our best lineup and that gives us confidence going into the conference tournament,” head coach Jen Walter added.

UMD has put a lot of runs on the board all-season long. Their 271 runs ranks fourth in the conference and their 50 home runs is second. But the Bulldogs feel their pitching has really come along, giving up just three runs over their past four games.

Now, it’s just about putting all of that together for the tournament.

“Focusing going into the weekend and Concordia to not think so much of the result and getting the win but if we focus on each at-bat and just doing our individual jobs, that’s how we perform best as a team,” senior infielder Taylor Koehnen said.

“Let’s play one good game and then let’s play the next good game. If we get all three phases of our game going, I think we’re really, really going to be a hard team to beat,” Walter added.

