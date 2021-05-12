Wisconsin-Superior’s Wilson, Eriksen Earn Top UMAC Men’s Soccer Honors

ST. PAUL, Minn. – After winning their fourth straight UMAC Tournament title, two UWS men’s soccer players earned top UMAC honors. Defender Scott Wilson was named Defensive Player of the Year while Phillip Eriksen was named Rookie of the Year.

Wilson led the Yellowjacket defenders that allowed just five goals during UMAC play, with all of them coming against Bethany Lutheran. Wilson also tallied four goals and one assist. UWS has now won the last six Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Eriksen scored five goals in his first season and tallied 12 points. He’s the fourth Yellowjacket to earn Rookie of the Year.

Joining Eriksen and Wilson as UWS players on All-UMAC Teams are Blake Perry, Protus Babaya, Miguel Ocampo, Archie Gjerdrum, Noah Merritt, Ulrik Lager and Jefri Damas. St. Scholastica players to be named to All-UMAC Teams are Keegan Chastey, Ken Pryde, Jordan Finneran, Taylor Tran, Colin O’Reilly and Zach Madill.