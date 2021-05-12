Zeitgeist Arts Cafe Re-Opening and Looking to Community for Ideas

DULUTH, Minn.– New and exciting things are happening around Duluth, and a local non-profit restaurant is getting ready to welcome customers back inside with some major changes.

The cafe that was housed at Zeitgeist plans to open in August after being closed since last summer. It will likely look a lot different as the non-profit is seeking restaurant entrepreneurs who are being asked to submit proposals with their own ideas for the site.

The Executive Director, Tony Cuneo, says it has been a long time coming and he can’t wait to bring people back in to connect over food, drinks, music, and the other arts the space has to offer,

“what we’re looking for is the right partner to run this restaurant and run it in a way that advances the values of Zeitgeist”.

Those who pitch ideas can help with re-imagining the site as long as they fit in with some core values of creativity and inclusivity. The hope is to also build a larger community-based restaurant.

“It’s exciting, the Zeitgeist Arts building generally, in a typical year, sees somewhere in the neighborhood of 120,000 to 130,000 people coming and going in this space and we love it,” Cuneo said.

Currently the cafe houses the pop up restaurants Gumbo Boi and Hot Box, which are both being encouraged to also apply to run the space fully in August.

In addition to the request for proposals, Zeitgeist has also opened a survey so community members can offer feedback and weigh in on what they want the restaurant to look like.

To apply or offer your ideas, click here.