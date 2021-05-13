All-Star Nutrition Opens near Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn.- A new nutrition store in Duluth is offering not only supplements, but also diet planning and personal training programs.

All-Star Nutrition opened right across the street from the Miller Hill Mall last week.

The owner says he’s seeing a boom in people focusing on improving their health after being stuck at home.

And he says his store is the perfect place for anyone just starting out.

“The intimidation factor I call it is huge in this industry where people see this story and just think this is a bodybuilder store or whatever and we’ve been trying to get rid of that for a long time,” said Owner Daniel Marver.

“There’s no judgment in here everybody starts somewhere so we just wanna get results and we want people to get healthy,” he said.

All-Star Nutrition also has locations in St. Cloud and Mankato.