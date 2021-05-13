Blessing Held for Shipping Workers in Northland

DULUTH, Minn.– The blessing of the port took place Thursday in Canal Park.

Fittingly outside the maritime museum, the Twin Ports Ministry of Seafarers held a small worship service to say a blessing for those working in the shipping industry, praying for a safe and prosperous season.

The blessing of the port has taken place every year since 2007 but was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“It is fabulous. It just feels like such a relief to be able to have that experience and to be able to do it out in this kind of a setting. So it feels really good,” said Rev. Dennis Paulson of Twin Ports Ministry of Seafarers.

Participants at the event were also sprinkled with water from Lake Superior as part of the blessing.