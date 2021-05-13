COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Children 12-15 Years Old

DULUTH, Minn.– With the recent approval from the CDC allowing children as young as 12 to be vaccinated, Northland healthcare providers are getting even busier as more people come in to get the shots. Children have always dreaded shots and vaccinations, until now. It was finally announced that the COVID-19 vaccine is available for kids ages 12-15, which means, they are finally getting closer to normalcy.

St. Luke’s is having a clinic through Friday, May 14th, where they are giving the Pfizer vaccine to those interested. Not only is this an exciting milestone in the post-pandemic world, but it is a welcome event for Kelly Zapp, the Clinic Lead at St. Luke’s who says this is an exciting time, “it’s just an amazing opportunity that we’re able to help our community that much more, it just means that we are one step closer to going back to our normal, daily lives”.

Even for those who are not a fan of needles, this vaccine is one they don’t want to miss. “I’m excited because I’m going to get vaccinated right before I go to Florida for volleyball, so I’ll be fully immune by the time I go,” said Sydney Kazel, an 8th grader from Esko, “I know a couple people from Esko [are getting the vaccine], but a bunch of my friends are getting it next week”.

Over 2.2 million people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, so the state is hoping this opportunity helps further the vaccination efforts.

St. Luke’s vaccine clinic will re-open from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm Friday, May 14th, on Ninth Avenue East, and First Street. Walk-ins are also welcome, but patients are encouraged to schedule appointments ahead of time on their website.

Essentia Health is currently offering vaccine appointments for those 12 and older as well. To learn how to sign up, click here.