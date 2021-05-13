Duluth Businesses Preparing For Summer Season As Covid Restrictions, Mask Mandate Shrink

DULUTH, Minn.– The latest guidance from the CDC will be a big boost for local spots around Duluth for tourism and events this summer where local businesses are preparing for a full season, especially as COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen.

With state restrictions regarding masking and capacity limits on their way out the door, the William A. Irvin is looking to bounce back after 2020 saw 10,000 fewer visitors than previous seasons after starting two months late because of COVID-19.

“We actually anticipate a very, very busy season,” said Steve Rankila, Internal Operations Director at the DECC.

Set to open for their 35th season of tours next week, staff at the Irvin said there will still be health guidelines in place, including smaller group sizes and mask wearing. But those could change as the season goes on.

“We’ll be safe, we’ll still be practicing social distancing but we’re expecting busy,” said Rankila. “We’ll probably ease up our restrictions a little bit and continue to have people come through the Irvin on a daily basis.”

The Haunted Ship, the Irvin’s Halloween attraction, will also return in October after construction and COVID kept it closed over the last few years. Staff said they can’t wait to see screaming faces again in 2021, with masks only coming from the costumes.

“The Haunted Ship, the Irvin is really haunted so between how we can scare you and all of the ghosts going around the boat. I think people will be excited,” said Rankila.

Wedding entertainers like sounds unlimited in Duluth are excited for a big summer after seeing a 90 percent loss last year because of the pandemic.

“We’re trying to make up for that this summer and we’ll see a great 2021,” said Sounds Unlimited President Cory Bonneville.

Bonneville said staff have a full season ahead filling weddings for this summer and making up receptions that were pushed back from 2020.

“So right now, we’re just having an overwhelming response of busy Fridays, busy Saturday nights,” he said.

Bonneville says he’s looking forward to bringing these big moments to people again and to see their smiles while doing so.

“People are so excited to be back together and get back on the dance floor,” said Bonneville. “It is just so much more fun when people have a great response and when you play the music and you get that instant response, it’s really fun.”