General Services Administration: Duluth Lighthouse Now Available to Eligible Groups

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Harbor North Pierhead Light is now available at no cost to certain eligible entities.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced last week that the light is no longer needed by the US Coast Guard for navigational purposes making it available to entities defined as:

Federal agencies

State and local agencies

Non-profit corporations

Educational agencies or community development organizations for educational

Park, recreational, cultural, or historic preservation purposes

The Duluth Harbor North Pierhead Light is a conical-shaped, steel plate, 43-foot tower on a concrete base. The light station is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and must be maintained according to the Secretary of Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

It is located on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (U.S. COE) navigational structure such as a breakwater, jetty, or pier. For access to and utilization of the light station, the selected steward must obtain the required authorization from the U.S. COE district office having jurisdiction for the navigational structure.

Any eligible entity with an interest in acquiring the property for a use consistent with the purposes stated above should submit a letter of interest to the address below within 60 days from the date of this notice.

Letters of interest should include:

Name of property

Name of the eligible entity

Point of contact, title, address, phone, and email

Non-profit agencies must provide a copy of their state-certified articles of incorporation before the end of the 60-day Notice period.

Eligible entities which submit a letter of interest will be sent an application from the United States Department of the Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and given an opportunity to inspect the Property. Building inspectors and/or contractors may accompany the applicant on the inspection. The application is due within 90 days from the date of the site inspection.

The NPS will review all applications submitted and may recommend a steward to receive the property. If a recommendation is made, the General Services Administration (GSA) will complete the conveyance to the selected steward with a Quitclaim Deed. Pursuant to Section 309 of the NHLPA, the Property will be sold if it is not transferred to a public body or non-profit organization.

Letters of interest should be directed to:

Mr. Arthur T. Ullenberg

U.S. General Services Administration

Real Property Utilization and Disposal Division

Chicago Operations Branch

230 S. Dearborn Street

Room 3540 for U.S. Mail or Room 3329 for UPS/FedEx

Chicago, Illinois 60604