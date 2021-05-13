Laura Harmon Named UMD Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Coach

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD Athletics announced on Thursday that Laura Harmon has been named the head coach of both men’s and women’s cross country and track and field teams.

Harmon has been leading the women’s programs for the past three seasons and has also spent the past few months being the interim head coach for the men.

Harmon is now one of two women to lead men’s cross country or track and field programs in the NSIC.

During her time at UMD, she’s had two All-Americans and led the Bulldogs to a fifth place finish in the NSIC cross country championships her first season. Harmon is currently leading the Bulldogs at the NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, being held at Malosky Field this weekend.