Minnesota House to Take up Cannabis Bill in Historic Vote

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota House will vote on a proposal to legalize marijuana use for adults and expunge minor marijuana convictions on Thursday — the first time either chamber has ever voted on legalization.

The legislation, authored by Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, made its way through a dozen committees stops this legislative session before it’s expected to head to the House floor for a vote Thursday afternoon in the last full week of the 2021 legislative session.

Passage of the bill in the Democratic-controlled House is all but assured, even as it’s not expected to get consideration in the GOP-controlled Senate. Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, has said the proposal is not a priority this session, and the adverse effects of legalization in other states should be studied first.

Longtime proponents of recreational marijuana say passage in the House alone is a heartening step towards legalization. The proposal will likely make a return during the 2022 legislative session and be a topic of debate for candidates in next year’s election.

Fifteen other states and the District of Columbia have already legalized recreational marijuana for adults to varying degrees. Minnesota is one of many states that allow medical marijuana, but its restrictions are some of the country’s strictest.