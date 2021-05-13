Minnesota Twins to Open Target Field to 100% Capacity Starting July 5

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – In a Thursday press release, the Minnesota Twins announced plans to open Target Field to full capacity beginning July 5.

All home games scheduled between May 14 to May 30 at Target Field will operate at up to 60% capacity.

Capacity will then increase to 80% until July 5 when 100% capacity will be allowed for the Twin’s final 40 regular-season home games.

We are increasing capacity at Target Field! Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 regular season go on sale May 20th. #MNTwins More info 👉 https://t.co/yLK3QQSx1W pic.twitter.com/Yc5QbKWXNJ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 13, 2021

Tickets for the 12 home games in May will continue to be sold in “pods” of two or four seats.

Beginning June 8 Twins Season Ticket Holders will return to standard normal seat locations for the remainder of the 2021 season home games.

According to the press release, beginning May 14 there will no longer be any social distancing requirements at the Target Field, however, fans two years of age and older will still be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Tickets for the final 52 regular-season home games will go on sale on May 20 at noon.