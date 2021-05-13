Mixing Up Your Sandwich Routine with Lift Bridge Bagels

Cooking Connection: Everything Bagel with Avocado and Spring Mix

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, we’re back with Lexy Land at Lift Bridge Bagels to explore new ways to enjoy what is traditionally a breakfast food.

The variety of bagels Lexy offers can make for a delicious addition to your lunch menu with whatever your favorite sandwich toppings happen to be.

Click here for more information about Lift Bridge Bagels and to make an order for bagels made right here in the Twin Ports.