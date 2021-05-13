Prep Baseball: Esko Wins Big Against Hermantown, Aitkin Gets Road Win Over Proctor

Cale Haugen hit his seventh home run of the season while Noah Furcht struck out 10 batters over six innings.

ESKO, Minn. -The Esko baseball team used a five run fourth inning to get the 12-2 home win over Hermantown on Thursday night.

Cale Haugen hit his seventh home run of the season, driving in three runs. Noah Furcht went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI at the plate while striking out 10 over six innings on the mound.

Joshua Summers went 2-for-3 for Hermantown with an RBI.

Esko improves to 10-3 on the season while Hermantown drops to 7-6.

In other baseball action, Aitkin got the 11-5 road win over Proctor.