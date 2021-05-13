Proctor Teen Charged in Eveleth Stabbing

PROCTOR, Minn. – Authorities say a 16-year-old boy from Proctor has been charged with felony second-degree assault after stabbing a 20-year-old man in Eveleth on Monday morning.

According to the Eveleth Police Chief, the teen stabbed the victim several times during a fight.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of 15th Avenue West in Eveleth.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police say they believe the victim is still in the hospital but his current condition is unknown.

The suspect is being held in a juvenile detention center.

Authorities say prosecutors are working to get the case moved to adult court.