Sidney Zavoral’s Walk Off RBI Sends UMD Softball to Next Round of NSIC Tournament

Sam Pederson pitched a 13-inning complete game, allowing just six hits while striking out seven.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It would require extra innings, but Sidney Zavoral’s RBI single in the bottom of the 13th gave the UMD softball team the 1-0 walkoff win over Concordia-St. Paul to advance to the next round of the NSIC Tournament.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases with two outs, then Zavoral’s single sent Jessica Bren home to score the lone run of the game.

Sam Pederson pitched a 13-inning complete game, allowing just six hits for the shutout while striking out seven.

UMD will face the top seed Augustana on Friday in the next round. First pitch is set for noon.