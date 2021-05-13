Superior Council to Rethink Mask Mandate Ahead of Jampacked Summer

SUPERIOR, Wis.- While Wisconsin currently has no statewide mask mandate, the City of Superior still does. But Mayor Jim Paine tells us, he doesn’t see it extending past June 1st — as he says get ready, for a summer more fun than ever.

According to Mayor Paine, the city’s Playground Program of park activities and field trips for kids, will be coming back entirely free this summer.

Bayside Sounds concerts will take place in throughout the city rather than just Billings Park and Barkers Island.

And Paine says they’re preparing the biggest Fourth of July yet, with the full parade downtown, fireworks over the water, and a big party on Barkers Island.

“It’s been a stressful year, and I think we all needed to have a little bit of fun and we know that it is 100% safe to gather outdoors,” the Mayor said.

“Thankfully the science has played out the way we thought that it would and we’re ready to have a fun, normal summer,” he said.

Superior council is expected to take up the mask ordinance on Tuesday.

Mayor Paine says he’ll be talking with Douglas County Public Health on where to go next.