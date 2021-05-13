Trial for 3 Ex-Officers Charged in George Floyd’s Death Delayed to 2022

The trial for the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is being postponed until March 2022, Judge Peter Cahill ruled Thursday.

The federal civil rights case against all four officers involved in Floyd’s death will now take priority.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Their trial was originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 23.

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in a bystander video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Last week, all four former officers were indicted with federal civil rights crimes for their roles in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin is charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free of unreasonable force by a police officer when he pressed his left knee on Floyd’s neck and held his right knee on Floyd’s back and arm as Floyd lay on the ground, handcuffed and not resisting, and continued to do even after Floyd became unresponsive.

Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force. The indictment alleges the officers were aware that Chauvin was pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and not resisting, and that he continued to do so even after Floyd became unresponsive, but they “willfully failed to intervene to stop [Chauvin’s] use of unreasonable force.”

All four officers are charged for failing to provide medical care to Floyd. The indictment states the officers saw Floyd “lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed” to aid him.