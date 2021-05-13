US Steel Interested in Developing Mineral Leases Near Nashwauk Mine Site

NASHWAUK, Minn. – U.S. Steel announced on Thursday that it is interested in developing mineral leases near the incomplete Nahwauk mine site.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has started the process of terminating leases for the Mesabi Metallics iron ore mining project in Nashwauk after the company did not meet critical and required benchmarks by the agreed May 1 deadline.

U.S. Steel says they are “exploring options” and “gathering additional information on the site.”

“The close proximity to our Keetac mine would significantly enhance U. S. Steel’s ability to quickly develop and produce from the Nashwauk site, increasing the flexibility we could have to serve our electric arc furnace footprint in the United States given the permitting in place for a Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) facility on the site,” the company said in a recent statement.

Additionally, the company believes that the site could provide highly skilled and valuable employees to the Iron Range area.