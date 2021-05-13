UWS Softball Battles Back to Defeat St. Scholastica in Extras in First Round of UMAC Tournament

DULUTH, Minn. – Jessica Jacobson went 4-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth then hit the game-winning RBI double in the eighth as the Wisconsin-Superior softball team knocked off top seeded St. Scholsatica 5-4 in extras for their second win of the UMAC Tournament.

Olivia Bancroft-Hart went 3-for-4 scoring two times while Jacobson drove in three runs. Tayler Kraemer struck out six over eight innings of work for the Yellowjackets. Grace Hadlich went 2-for-4 for the Saints with an RBI.

The Yellowjackets move on to face Northwestern in the winners’-bracket game on Friday. First pitch is set for noon. The Saints will face Bethany Lutheran in an elimination game on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Northland College’s season came to an end, losing to UWS 7-2 in the first game then 8-0 in the second game.