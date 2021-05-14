Babbitt Resident Needs Your Help to Win $10,000 Prize in National English Muffin Competition

BABBITT, Minn. – Local resident, Crystal Schlueter, from Babbitt, Minnesota is one step away from winning $10,000 and being crowned the winner of Thomas’ ‘Split Decisions’ Recipe Contest, but she needs your help.

Thomas’ English Muffins celebrated National English Muffin Day on April 23 by inviting fans to create with both sides of their English muffin.

Schlueter created Hawaiian Pesto Pizza on one half and Hawaiian Cheesecake Pizza on the other.

Out of more than 9,500 submissions, she was chosen as one of the top five finalists in America for her recipes.

Now Schlueter needs you and your viewership to help win the $10,000 grand prize.

From now until May 16, you have the chance to vote for her online at NationalEnglishMuffinDay.com to help her secure this victory.

The recipe with the most votes will be awarded the $10,000 grand prize on May 17.

Thomas’ is sweetening the deal as well. 25 random voters will win a $400 grocery gift card.