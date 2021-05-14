‘Bridge to Health’ Survey Results Released

DULUTH, Minn. – Results of a key survey of the Northland’s health are being shared next Friday.

The Bridge to Health Survey was conducted late last summer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and results reveal some of the challenges that created for people, as well as other health needs.

“Having the results of the 2020 Bridge to Health Survey is crucial,” Mary Rapps, survey co-chair and Executive Director of Generations Health Care Initiatives, said. “The Bridge to Health Survey has been a trusted source of health data for the region for more than 25 years. Health professionals, community-based organizations, and researchers rely on the data to understand the health of communities in the region.”

The data includes 7,590 responses to a mailed survey from adults living in Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine, and St. Louis counties in Minnesota, and Douglas County, Wisconsin. This survey has been conducted every five years since 1995.

Among the key findings: