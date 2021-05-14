City of Duluth Collects 15 Tons in Sand and Salt After the Winter

DULUTH, Minn.– For 19 years, the City of Duluth has collected sand and salt off the roads every April in an effort to prevent harmful materials making its way into Lake Superior.

This year, 5 collection bins were set up around the city, and after weighing, Duluth collected over 15 tons of salt and sand which tends to be an average mark the city reaches.

“We really thank the public for utilizing it, and continuing to hit that mark of 15 tons, and we hope we can keep going,” Ryan Granlund, the Utility Program Coordinator, said.

There are 16 trout streams in the city of Duluth that travel down to Lake Superior, which is why it is so important to know the impact this clean up has on the environment.