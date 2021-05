Coaches Corner: Scott Wishart

For this week's segment, we chat with the head coach of the Duluth boys lacrosse team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with the Duluth boys lacrosse head coach Scott Wishart. The Wolfpack knocked off section foe Chisago Lakes earlier this week to hand them the Wildcats their first loss of the season. The Wolfpack were riding a six-game win streak and will be back in action on Saturday taking on Spring Lake Park.