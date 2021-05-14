DECC Announces New Leadership

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced new leadership on Friday.

Daniel Hartman, the director of Glensheen Mansion, has been named at the DECC’s next executive director.

Hartman has led Glensheen’s team for the last eight years and during that time increased its visitorship and community relevance.

“It is an honor to serve in this role and my hope is to build on the good work of the past leadership and staff. In the immediate future, I will support the DECC’s great health and safety record so guests feel welcome and confident as we return to more events. I also want to showcase and further leverage the DECC’s proximity to the greatest lake there is — Lake Superior,” says Hartman. “We are this great combo of a versatile indoor facility located in an outstanding outdoor city.”

In March, the DECC launched a search for its next executive director bringing on an outside firm to assist in its nationwide search as well as establishing a Search Committee.

“We had a very impressive applicant pool, which I believe demonstrates the interest in both the DECC and Duluth,” said board member and search committee chair Don Ness. “Dan’s successful track record and leadership at Glensheen, his passion for Duluth, and his creativity combined to confidently bring him forward as our finalist.”

Hartman will start in his new role at the DECC on June 14.