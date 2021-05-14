Duluth Fire Department Hires Two New Deputy Fire Marshals

DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Fire Department promoted two of its members to Deputy Fire Marshals today, Chris Orman and Bill Chopskie, have both worked within the department for 14 years.

Deputy chief, John Otis, says they both have different talents and skill sets, but an equal interest in fire safety which makes them a good team. “I’m excited to have these people from operations. Having firefighters come from operations into this role is beneficial because they understand the needs that our firefighters face,” Otis said.

Both of the positions they are filling had previously been vacated.