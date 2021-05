Hermantown/Proctor Boys Lacrosse Falls at Home to Forest Lake

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown/Proctor boys lacrosse team couldn’t overcome an early deficit, as Forest Lake got the 10-4 road win on Friday night.

The Stealth have now lost three straight as they fall to 1-5 on the season. Hermantown/Proctor will be back in action on Tuesday taking on Duluth on the road.