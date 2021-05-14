Minnesota’s Statewide Mask Mandate Is No More

Minnesota’s statewide mask mandate has officially been removed.

Friday, the Minnesota Executive Council approved Gov. Tim Walz’s new executive order rescinding the statewide indoor mask mandate. The council also extended Walz’s emergency powers for another 30 days.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors.

Walz had initially planned to remove the statewide mask mandate once Minnesota reached the 70% COVID-19 vaccination mark or by July 1, whichever came first. As of Friday, over 61% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine, and 51% are fully vaccinated.

Masks will still be required in schools through the end of the school year, however. After that, it will be up to local school districts.

Local governments can also choose to keep their own mask mandates in place. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have already announced they will keep their mask mandates in effect for the time being.

Capacity limits on businesses will remain in place through May 28.