Prep Softball: Proctor, Cloquet Win Big on Road

The Rails hit three home runs to power past the Greyhounds while the Lumberjacks got the shutout over the Hunters.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Proctor softball team scored 25 runs on 19 hits and scored nine runs in the seventh to get the 25-9 road win over Duluth East.

Anika Burke, Abigail Hanson and Baylie Peterson each hit home runs for the Rails while Cassie Bergman homered for the Greyhounds.

The Rails pick up their ninth straight win as they improve to 14-1 on the season while Duluth East falls to 3-10.

In other prep softball action, Cloquet scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to get the 6-0 win over Duluth Denfeld.

Dana Jones went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and a home run while Jordyn Sorenson went 3-for-3 with an RBI. The Lumberjacks improve to 7-5 on the season while the Hunters fall to 2-14.