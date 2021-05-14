ST Paper Plans to Move Forward with Purchase of Verso Mill

DULUTH, Minn.– A buyer for the site of the former Verso Paper Mill in Duluth is one step further to a sale on Friday.

ST Paper announced Friday that it is moving forward to be the new owners of the Verso Paper Mill in Duluth. This comes as they await approval for different areas of funding. The mill shut down last summer and laid off 220 employees. Now, the company says it hopes to bring back 80 full-time jobs to the mill to manufacture produce tissue.

A spokesperson says for ST Paper says it will take about 18 months to ship and install the new equipment needed to change the site.