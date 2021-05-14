UMD Softball Eliminated from NSIC Tournament

UMD ends the season with a 32-15 record and 21-9 NSIC mark.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth softball team had a rough day offensively on Friday, losing twice to get eliminated from the NSIC Tournament. Top seeded Augustana got the 5-3 win in the first game, then No. 3 seed Winona State took the same game 2-1 to end UMD’s season.

In the first game, the Bulldogs led the defending national champions until the sixth inning but then the Auggies scored four to seal the win. Jordyn Thomas and Jessica Bren each homred while Lauren Oberle had an RBI double.

In the second game, Oberle was the only one to get much going for UMD, getting two hits including a solo home run.

