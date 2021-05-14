UWS, Bethany Lutheran Softball Suspended in Eighth Due to Darkness; St. Scholastica Eliminated from UMAC Tournament

UWS and Bethany Lutheran will resume play on Saturday at 10 a.m., starting at the top of the eighth inning. The winner will advance to face Northwestern in the UMAC championship game.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Wisconsin-Superior softball team dropped their first game of the UMAC Tournament on Saturday, as Northwestern got the 2-1 win in nine innings to advance to the UMAC Tournament championship game.

In the first game, Jessica Jacobson reached on a fielding error, allowing Tiffany Kirk to score for the only Yellowjackets run.

UWS was sent to the elimination game to take on Bethany Lutheran. The Yellowjackets battled back to tie the game at 4 to force extras. The game was then suspended due to darkness at Kenwood Field. UWS and Bethany Lutheran will resume play on Saturday at 10 a.m., starting at the top of the eighth inning. The winner will advance to face Northwestern in the UMAC championship game.

So far in the second game, Kaela Kraemer went 2-for-4 with a run scored while Marley Burd has 2 RBI.

Meanwhile, the St. Scholastica softball team dropped their second game of the weekend, as Bethany Lutheran got the 11-8 win to eliminate the top seed from the tournament. The seventh inning was were things got fun, as both teams scored 7 runs each but Bethany Lutheran was able to hang on. Olivia Howe went 3-for-3 with RBI while Toni Bishop also drove in three runs. Josie Fourre went 2-for-3 while scoring twice.

St. Scholastica finishes the season 32-8.